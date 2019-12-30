Chichester shop moves into barn following 'huge success'

Rococo Florist in Southgate
A Chichester shop will be moving its business into a barn following 'huge success' with part of the business.

Rococo Florists has shut its Southgate shop after eight years in the city.

The sign in the window

The sign in the window

In a sign in the shop's window, owners Steph and Laura thanked customers and announced that they would be trading from a barn and creating flower arrangement for events only.

The sign read: "We would like to thank all our lovely clients for their custom over the last eight years.

"We have loved having the shop but are now moving on to a new chapter. Due to the huge success on the wedding and event side of our business Rococo will now be trading from a barn creating flowers for weddings and events only.

"If you with to get in touch please email Laura at Rococoflorist@gmail.com

"Many thanks, Steph and Laura."

