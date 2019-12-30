Chichester shop moves into barn following 'huge success'

A Chichester shop will be moving its business into a barn following 'huge success' with part of the business.

Rococo Florists has shut its Southgate shop after eight years in the city.

The sign in the window

In a sign in the shop's window, owners Steph and Laura thanked customers and announced that they would be trading from a barn and creating flower arrangement for events only.

The sign read: "We would like to thank all our lovely clients for their custom over the last eight years.

"We have loved having the shop but are now moving on to a new chapter. Due to the huge success on the wedding and event side of our business Rococo will now be trading from a barn creating flowers for weddings and events only.

"If you with to get in touch please email Laura at Rococoflorist@gmail.com

"Many thanks, Steph and Laura."

