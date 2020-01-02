Chichester shop to move into larger premises

A Chichester shop will be moving into a larger premises next week.

CGC Emporium or Coffee Comic and Games will be moving from their North Street shop on the corner of Guildhall Street to the former site of Coln Gallery, also on North Street.

A sign in the window of the new shop reads: "Coming soon! Comics Coffee and Games Mk 2. Shop One 66 North Street is our new home!

"Dedicated gaming space for RPGs, board and card games, in-store board game library, more comics! Backi issues from 1960s to present day, more games, more graphic novels, more RPG adventuring kits, more games workshops and miniature games, more Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokemon, Final Fantasy and Transformers.

"Everything the discerning geek nees in one larger shop."

The shops management has been approached for comment.

The current store

