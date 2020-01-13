Chichester store announces closing date

A national retailer is set to close its Chichester branch this week, it has been confirmed.

A sign appeared on the window of Molton Brown in East Street today (Monday, January 13), announcing it would be ceasing trading later this week.

Molton Brown will cease trading in East Street, Chichester later this week. Photo: Google Street View

The customer notice read: "We are very sad to say that this store will cease trading on Thursday.

"We have been unable to re-negotiate the lease and therefore it is not commercially viable to continue trading.

"Please be rest assured that Molton Brown aren't in the business of closing stores but occasionally difficult decisions have to be made to keep a healthy store portfolio.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and custom throughout the years and we wish you a fond farewell."

Meanwhile, South Island, which served Chinese and English food at 1A Adelaide Road, closed its doors on Saturday (January 11). Read more here



