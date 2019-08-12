Chichester store celebrates best trading period yet

A Chichester kitchen retailer is celebrating after its best 12 month trading period yet.

Kitchen retailer, Kutchenhaus said it is 'defying the ongoing pressures on bricks and mortar retailers' on the high street, and reported 50 per cent growth in year-on-year revenue.

The store, which serves customers across an approximate 40-mile radius catchment area, is managed by franchisee owners Andy Barwell and Paul Turner, who have operated the business since September 2017.

Andy, co-owner of Kutchenhaus in Chichester, commented: “The last 12 month has been the best trading period for us, across both our main Chichester store, and our second store in Romsey.

"Between Paul and I, we have experience of more than 20 combined years in the industry and can offer a bespoke design service to our customers. We were already familiar with the Kutchenhaus product and the reps from selling in our previous roles, which drew us to the brand, and Kutchenhaus have given us the support and resources we needed to make the store a success.

“Due to the revenue growth, we are considering the possibility of expanding and opening more stores, as well as hiring additional staff for our current stores.

"We have just recruited an area support manager to help with installations and ensure the customers receive consistent levels of great service. The Kutchenhaus store in Chichester boasts 2,100 square foot of retail space and four staff are employed across customer services and kitchen design.”

The company growth is primarily down to the quality of the in store customer experience the German designed and manufactured kitchens that Kutchenhaus is famous for and the increased consumer demand for affordable quality. The business is now forecasting a 12-month revenue growth target of another 50% as it looks to build further on its success.

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, said: “Kutchenhaus is on an ambitious growth path over the next two to three years, so it’s fantastic to see the progress Andy, Paul and the team are making at our Chichester business.

"There’s no doubt trading conditions are tough for many bricks and mortar retailers and the home improvement market is extremely competitive, but we find that our franchise owners are bucking the trend by creating an engaging store environment and delivering a high-quality end product.”

Established in 2004, Kutchenhaus is a franchise business owned by Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, Nobilia. Customers can both buy online at www.kutchenhaus.co.uk or one of its 28 showrooms across the UK. Potential franchisee partners interested in finding out more, can access further business information at www.kutchenhaus.co.uk/franchise/.