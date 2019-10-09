Christmas market confirmed for Chichester

A Christmas market has been confirmed for Chichester following some uncertainty.

The district council today confirmed events company Market Square Group would be holding the festive market in North Street and East Street from December 7 to 15.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: "We’re really excited to announce that the Market Square Group will host a nine day festive market on North and East Street, Chichester, between Saturday 7 and Sunday 15 December.

"We have granted Street Trading Consent today (Wednesday October 9), following consultation with key stakeholders. We are looking forward to welcoming this festive market, which we are sure will complement the already impressive High Street offering, and the many Christmas activities planned for the city."

The news follows uncertainty over the future of a festive market in the city when district council plans for a chalet-style market were also scrapped earlier this year.

Gloria Robinson, owner of Tawny Nurseries, had a stall at the Christmas market for more than ten years.

She said: "We always did it before — it's a really good income for us. I was very worried as a local firm. For them not to do it [this year] that would have been really hard for us now I'm very excited."

Gloria will be at the market for the whole nine days and will be selling Christmas trees, wreaths and other seasonal produce.

Christmas market plan for Chichester scrapped for 2019

A Chichester Christmas market ‘needs sensitivity’ from operator

Christmas market with chalets planned for Chichester’s shopping streets