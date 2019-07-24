City centre store reopens following arson

A city centre store has celebrated its reopening following a fire at the premises.

Ceri Ansen, manager of Hotter in North Street, said support following the arson in April had been ‘fantastic’. “The mayor came down and cut the ribbon for us. Everybody has been really good to us — it has been fantastic.

Ceri in the door of the store

"It was horrific but it’s lovely now we have go a new shop and it looks gorgeous downstairs. Customers have been so positive. The first people through the door were people we knew and they were all hugging us.”

After the bin ignited at the back of the store flames tore through the back door of the building and laid waste to tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock and damaging a Grade II listed ceiling from the 1600s.

A planning application (19/01748/LBC) has been submitted to remove the smoke damaged paint to the 17th century plasterwork,