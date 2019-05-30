Concerns raised over future of Chichester Boots

Concerns have been raised over the future of a city centre store.

The future of North Street's Boots is uncertain as the national retailer considers shutting more than 200 stores across the UK, it has been reported.

The chemist declined to comment on which stores would be closing but said it was being 'realistic' about the future.

A spokesman for Boots said: “We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you'd expect we always review under performing stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation

"As is natural with a business of our size, we have stores opening, closing and relocating on a regular basis, but we have had around 2,500 stores open for several years now.

"In fact we’re investing in our stores – last year, we completed a huge merchandising project to update our self-selection cosmetics areas in 2,200 of our stores.

"We have recently announced the planned opening of a new flagship store in Covent Garden, London and the reinvention of our beauty business in 24 stores across the UK.

"We are being realistic about the future and that we will need to be agile to adapt to the changing landscape.”

