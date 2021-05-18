The accolade places it in the top 10 per cent of all hotels worldwide and the award is the result of reviews and ratings from travellers across the globe on Tripadvisor.

Piers Vowles, general manager, said: “It’s been a tough year in hospitality but winning this award is the cherry on the cake for a great week, as we look forward to re-opening this week and welcoming our guests once again.

“Awards are always lovely to receive, of course, but those voted for by our customers are our favourite, so we’re particularly pleased with this one.”

Amberley Castle is among the Andrew Brownsword Hotels collection of 13 privately-owned hotels. It re-opens tomorrow to hotel and dining guests Wednesday to Sunday.

Of the 1,796 reviews on Tripadvisor, more than 87 per cent rate Amberley Castle as ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. Comments include ‘the hotel is amazing, the staff could not have been nicer’, ‘I felt like royalty’, and ‘this is a fabulous historic building set within beautiful countryside’.

The hotel is looking forward to a busy summer ahead and those keen to enjoy a break there are advised to book soon to secure a room.

To celebrate re-opening, Amberley Castle is offering a complimentary glass of award-winning Nyetimber English sparkling wine with every full afternoon tea, which costs £40 per person. To enjoy the offer, valid until July 11, 2021, afternoon tea must be pre-booked ahead of arrival, online at amberleycastle.co.uk or by calling the hotel on 01798 831992.