Bognor Regis coach company shortlisted for three awards

Woods Travel is in the running for Coach Tour Operator, Holiday Programme and Day Excursion Programme awards.

After an 18-month wait for hopefuls across the coach tourism sector, finalists in the 2020 British Coach Tourism Awards will finally discover who will be crowned the industry’s elite.

The winners will be announced at a live event taking place this month.

Woods Travel's MD Roger Elsmere and directors L to R Alison Waterfield-Jones, Tina Shaw-Morton and Kristy Elsmere. Photo by Derek Martin

Diversified Communications is delighted to announce that the British Coach Tourism Awards 2020 will take place at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham.

“We are excited to hear we have been shortlisted and are looking forward to the award ceremony which can eventually go ahead in Birmingham on September 22,” said Lynn Wyatt, from Woods Travel in Park Road.

The long awaited, thrice postponed event is timed to coincide with the British Tourism & Travel Show at the NEC, Birmingham on September 22 and 23.

Each year, the awards attract hundreds of entries that exemplify the talent, dedication and innovation of individuals and teams across the sector, including coach tour operators – from the smallest family businesses through large national companies and coach friendly destinations, attractions, hotels, and tourism suppliers.

Organisers said 2020 was no exception. Indeed, the judges – who have amassed decades of experience working in the coach tourism sector – praised the ‘exceptional’ quality of entries when reviewing the submissions in January of last year. Unfortunately, after the judging panel had drawn up its shortlist from the wealth of excellent entries, and before hopeful finalists had the opportunity to discover who would take home the accolades, the awards were postponed.

The presentation evening – where traditionally hundreds gather to celebrate – was originally due to take place on March 25, 2020, just over one week before the first coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

Says event director Helen Conway: “After 18 long months of widespread disruption across the sector, we are delighted to be able to host the British Coach Tourism Award celebrations as we collectively welcome the return of coach tourism.

“Finally, we will find out which of the deserving finalists will be crowned as winners for their exemplary pre-pandemic achievements – at a fantastic in-person presentation evening, where we can truly celebrate the reunion and restart of our industry. Congratulations and good luck to all our finalists.”