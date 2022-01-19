Bolney Wine Estate sold to major sparkling wine supplier in secret deal

The renowned firm of Freixenet Copestick has acquired award-winning Sussex winery the Bolney Estate.

Bosses at Freixenet Copestick say the acquisition strengthens the company’s position as leading sparkling wine supplier in England but say both partners ‘have agreed to maintain confidentiality about the terms of the deal.’

The Bolney Wine Estate - considered one of the pioneers among English wine estates - was founded in 1972 by Janet and Rodney Pratt and is now run by their daughter Samantha Linter.

The Bolney Wine Estate. Photo: Steve Robards

The winery is an award-winner of first-class sparkling and still wines.

Freixenet Copestick managing director Robin Copestick said: “When we first saw Bolney Wine Estate we were sure we had found the perfect winery.

“The sparkling wines are excellent, and the business is excellently run by Samantha Linter.

“She will work closely with the Henkell Freixenet and Freixenet Copestick teams as managing director.

“Together we aim to realise the opportunities of English sparkling wine and continue to grow Bolney Wine Estate’s position.”

Sam Linter added: “This is a new chapter for Bolney Wine Estate.

“Over the past 50 years my family and I have worked hard to bring Bolney to where it is today.

“I am now very much looking forward to working with Freixenet Copestick and helping to develop Bolney within the group nationally and internationally.”

Freixenet Copestick is the UK and Ireland arm of Henkell Freixenet. Chief executive Dr Andreas Brokemper said: “As producers of Champagne, Crémant, Cava, Prosecco and sparkling wines of various origins, we are delighted to add English Sparkling Wine, a still young, prestigious sparkling wine speciality to our ‘Pearls of Europe’.

“We are convinced that as the global market leader in the sparkling wine market, we can further strengthen the image of English Sparkling nationally and internationally,”

Bolney Wine Estate has consistently won international awards, including a Gold medal for its Estate Chardonnay 2020, Trophy and Gold medal in the Glass of Bubbly awards for its Cuvée Rosé 2018 and Gold medal in the TEXSOM awards with its Blanc de Blancs 2015.

Bolney wines are sold all over the UK in premium bars, shops, restaurants, hotels and eCommerce sites.

Additionally the wines are exported to the US, China, Scandinavia, Japan, Singapore and Northern Europe.