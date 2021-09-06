Campaign launched to support business in Chichester city centre

Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) aims to 'show support' for businesses in the city centre with the launch of a new scheme this month.

The Chamber has said it wants to offer support in 'any way it can' to encourage footfall and provide practical help to the business community.

CCCI chief executive, Vicki Meddows-Smith, says “The survival and dynamism of our city centres is clearly an issue to affect us all and is a vital background to any business community.

"Our plans include various social media campaigns running several times a day to highlight the value of our city centre and to encourage footfall. In addition, at a practical level we will offer training and advicesessions to the numerous independent businesses that are integral to our lovely city.”

The package of support includes ten days of free online workshops run by Chamber members on various aspects of marketing and offers of free consultations so that businesses can benefit from the 'range of skills' within the Chamber membership.

A spokesman for the Chamber added: "The highlight of the month will be our members’ meeting at the Guildhall in Priory Park on the September 13.

"Not only will this be the first face to face meeting for 18 months but it will be open to other local businesses."

Guests attending the members’ meeting will have the opportunity to win a year’s free membership of the Chamber.

As staff shortages has been an issue for many businesses we are launching a local jobs board on the Chamber website.

Whilst primarily a free service for Chamber members it will also be open to non-members for a small fee.

CCCI Chair, Gareth Sear, said: "Last year we launched a hashtag campaign across all platforms on social media #lovechibiz to bring local businesses together and we are now capitalising on the spirit engendered by that campaign.