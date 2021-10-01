The Cross Market & More will feature local designers and producers.

The first event will take place in Chichester city centre on Sunday, November 7.

The destination market has been organised by Chichester District Council following an increased demand for more varied types of markets across the district, as a result of the council’s first ever events strategy, which was published last year.

One of the 'main features' of this market will be to showcase the ‘traders of tomorrow’. The council has teamed up with Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges to offer students an opportunity to showcase and sell their products.

Helen Loftus, interim principal at Chichester College, said: "We are delighted to be involved with this year's destination market event in Chichester.

"It's fantastic to have been approached by the council and to have this opportunity to showcase the talents of our students, and the variety of courses that we run here at Chichester.

"We're looking forward to the event, and being able to support our local community."

People will be able to browse a variety of different stalls, from textiles and jewellery to homemade food, prints and other arts and crafts, as well as enjoying street food and children’s entertainment including a carousel and bubble display.

Local initiative ‘Petworth Pop-Up’, which was created to make a space for local makers and creators to showcase their work, will also be joining the market.

“We are really excited to be bringing this new market experience to Chichester,” said Alan Sutton, district council cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing and events.

“We are delighted to be working with Chichester College and we can’t wait to see the fantastic, original products and designs that their students will bring along.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to drop in on Sunday, November 7 and have a browse, enjoy some delicious street food, and soak up the atmosphere."

Councillor Sutton said there will also be a range of children’s entertainment on offer, 'making it a great family day out'.

He said the aim is to increase footfall in the city and town centres, promote local businesses, and celebrate the heritage and culture of our area.

He added: “This is another event which we have created and will bring to the city centre and follows the success of our second Summer Street Party, which was held in August.

"Depending on its success, we are looking to bring this market back to Chichester two or three times a year.

“Our residents have told us that they want to see more events taking place locally, and our events strategy aims to deliver this and introduce a varied programme of activities for the whole district."

The market will be held in North Street and East Street, Chichester from 10am to 3pm.