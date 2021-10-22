Renato Martins Honostorio, owner of Mr. Jack Potato, has applied to move into 13A Oving Road, which has been vacant since the departure of Hair at the House last year. The hair salon is now based in Bognor Road.

"My intentions are to open my shop as soon as possible as now that should be my main income," wrote the applicant in a planning document.

The internal features, including fridges, a dishwasher, microwave and a boiler are ready to use and are said to be 'in very good condition'. However, a new work top is needed for the in-store till.

The planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council

Mr Honostorio said the shop exterior is in need of a 'quick makeover', including paint refreshing.

He is also still waiting on a fire risk and pests assessment.

