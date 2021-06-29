Chichester hairdressers counting the cost after power cut forced business to close

Jayne Hughes, from Hair At The House in Bognor Road, said 'quite a bit of money' has been lost as a result of the disruption.

She said: "The power went out just after 9am. We were told it should be back on by half 12. Then it didn't.

"We had to shut the business completely.

Hair At The House is based in Bognor Road, Chichester

"To be closed the whole day and have to cancel and move clients is quite a bit of money lost but it's one of those things sadly. It can't be helped.

"It's quite rare for the power to be out all day. They kept in touch with us but I don't know what the problem was."

The hairdressers was one of only 15 properties affected by the power cut.

"It wasn't the whole of Bognor Road," Jayne added. "Other businesses on the road were fine. It was just us and surrounding houses.

"We were able to open on Saturday which was good."

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said engineers were alerted to the outage at 9.20am and resorted power by 6.45pm.