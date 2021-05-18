Chichester has fourth most expensive pints in UK but ninth highest pub to people ratio

A study by Money.co.uk has found the city's pubs to have some of the priciest beers in the country, costing on average £4.50 per pint. This lands Chichester just 50p behind London's infamously big-budget brews.

Outside London, Canterbury is the most expensive place for a pint where the average price is £4.80. Trailing just behind is Cambridge at £4.65.

Telford, in Shropshire, took the top spot for the best value pints with the average lager or ale costing just £2.

A pint of beer being poured

But it is not all bad news for Chichester pub-goers as the city was also listed as having the ninth highest pub to people ratio in the country.

The company's research found 115 pubs across Chichester, and a population of 121,129, meant there is with just 1,053 people per pub.

Scarborough landed in the number-one spot on this list with 640 people per pub.