Chichester has fourth most expensive pints in UK but ninth highest pub to people ratio

Chichester has the fourth most expensive pints in the UK on average, new research suggests.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:28 pm

A study by Money.co.uk has found the city's pubs to have some of the priciest beers in the country, costing on average £4.50 per pint. This lands Chichester just 50p behind London's infamously big-budget brews.

Outside London, Canterbury is the most expensive place for a pint where the average price is £4.80. Trailing just behind is Cambridge at £4.65.

Telford, in Shropshire, took the top spot for the best value pints with the average lager or ale costing just £2.

A pint of beer being poured

But it is not all bad news for Chichester pub-goers as the city was also listed as having the ninth highest pub to people ratio in the country.

The company's research found 115 pubs across Chichester, and a population of 121,129, meant there is with just 1,053 people per pub.

Scarborough landed in the number-one spot on this list with 640 people per pub.

