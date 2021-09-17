Chichester Poundland site up for sale

The building 7 - 8 East Street is listed with the agents Green and Partners and has been priced at about £1,815,000.

Poundland opened in the spot in November 2019 following the closure of HMV.

Green and Partners described the site: "Located in a 100 per cent prime retailing pitch on Chichester’s pedestrianised East Street, the property is situated in close proximity to its’ intersection with North Street which is considered the most desirable location within the city centre.

Poundland in East Street

"National retailers nearby include Mark & Spencer, NatWest, Lloyds Bank, Superdrug, Pret a Manger, Fat Face, Joules, HSBC, Jigsaw, Mint Velvet and Pandora.

"Comprising large and regular floorplates and arranged overground, first and second floors, the unit is considered a relative rarity in Chichester which lacks larger store opportunities.

"The subject property is not listed but does sit within Chichester’s conservation area."