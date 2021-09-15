The popular ‘Pop Up Shop’ scheme was introduced to help support small and start-up businesses in the Chichester district.

Two of eight new shops, which have signed up to Chichester District Council's scheme, are set to open in Crane Street tomorrow (Thursday, September 16).

"Using shop spaces owned by the council, the initiative offers affordable temporary premises for smaller enterprises," a council spokesperson said.

The pop-up shops will open in Chichester's Crane Street. Photo: Steve Robards

"This gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to trial business concepts and trade in a high street location without the commitment or cost of a longer-term lease."

Businesses that have taken advantage of the scheme in the past include a baby equipment and clothing retailer, art galleries and an ice cream parlour.

Eight shops have signed up to the scheme this year, with the first four opening up over the coming months:

— Fabristick: From September to December.

— VectorX Computers and Arcade: From September to October.

— Molly’s Floorings & Homewares: From October to January.

— Drone Safe: From December to February.

Fabristick, which is entering 7a Crane Street on September 16, sells fabric wall stickers, textile designs and temporary tattoos which can all be personalised.

Also opening tomorrow is VectorX Computers and Arcade, which will take up residence at 8 Crane Street to offer PC components for a range of budgets with knowledgeable and friendly staff. This shop gives PC users the opportunity to get more out of their systems.

Molly’s Flooring and Homewares will take over from VectorX on October 15. As Chichester’s only current independent flooring shop visitors can expect 'high quality at low prices' along with personalised home items with a focus on recycling.

Drone Safe will be taking over from Fabristick on December 12 with a focus on selling the latest drone tech. This local enterprise also operates the Drone Safe Register which maintains a 'network of safe and legal drone pilots' and which visitors can access to learn more about the law surrounding drones and their safe use.

The shops will change again in the new year, so residents and visitors are encouraged by the council to go along and see what’s new.

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration said: “We’re very excited to welcome this next series of local businesses into Crane Street and I’m very pleased to see the wide range of innovative and unique business ideas.

“Moving a business from online to the high-street can be a very risky undertaking. With our pop up shops we’re offering local entrepreneurs the opportunity to test the water first and gain some experience in a face-to-face setting.

“These new brick and mortar businesses will be a welcome addition as we approach the Christmas period, and I’d like to encourage all our residents to shop local, spend local and support local this holiday season.

“The Pop Up Shop scheme is just one of the many ways we are supporting local business as we recover from the pandemic.”

The council said pop up shops offer a 'range of benefits'. The scheme aims to; provide affordable retail space for independent and start-up businesses; draw in new customers and trade; enhance the appearance of retail areas; encourage the public to shop local, spend local, support local, during the pandemic and help meet the aims of the Chichester Vision by improving choice and offering more opportunities for independent shops.