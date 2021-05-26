Coffee shop to take over empty shop in South Street
The former Steamer Trading Cookshop in South Street, Chichester, is to be turned into a coffee shop.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 10:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 10:14 am
Trading Post Coffee Roasters Ltd submitted an application to Chichester District Council to install an external flue and extraction equipment to rear of premises and the creation of garden terrace at 69 South Street.
Planners granted planning permission on May 20.
The Brighton-based business has three coffee shops in Brighton and one in Lewes, so Chichester would be its fifth.