Covers Chichester donates materials for new sensory garden at outdoor education and wellbeing centre

A Chichester business has donated materials to a local outdoor education and wellbeing centre, to help create a new sensory garden.

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants' generous donation will benefit Tuppenny Barn, which is located in Southbourne. It cultivates and harvests organic produce to promote the benefits of growing, cooking and eating healthy food.

As well as hosting school trips, after school clubs, workshops and holiday activities, the centre also provides weekly social and therapeutic sessions to support vulnerable members of the community.

The centre’s latest project to create a sensory garden will allow visitors and groups to learn about how plants and flowers have multiple uses and can improve overall health and wellbeing.

Duncan Bryant, who works in the social and therapeutic team at Tuppenny Barn, said: "I love seeing first-hand how green space positively impacts lives.

"We decided to create the sensory garden beds from timber to help improve accessibility for our visitors.

"We were thrilled when Covers answered our call and agreed to supply the materials. From having a brief chat about the project and supplying them with our requirements, Covers delivered everything to us within a week.”

Martyn Beck, depot manager of Covers Chichester, added: “We are always happy to help community projects where we can, so we were delighted to support Tuppenny Barn with their new project to create a sensory garden.