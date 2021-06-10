Fiver Fest returns to Chichester

East Street in Chichester when restrictions were eased. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Fiver Fest, which will run from June 12 to June 26, is a free to join national campaign, that encourages people to support their local high street by spending £5 a week with a small businesses.

It is devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots high street organisation, since 2010.

'To show the importance of supporting our high streets', thousands of independent businesses will come together to highlight their contributions.

Helen Marshall vice-chairman and CEO of Chichester's Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Chichester.

"The independent shops and businesses are what make our city special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Totally Locally is partnering with Visa, and together, they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Chris Sands, of Totally Locally, said Fiver Fest 'isn’t going to change the world' but small changes in spending habits can 'really make a difference to our high streets'.

He added: "Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive.

"The pandemic has shown just what an amazing contribution they make to our local communities and they need our support.”

According to Chichester BID, YouGov research has shown that 59 per cent of shoppers have used more local shops to support them during lockdown.

"And they want to keep on supporting them," a BID spokesperson added.

"Fiver Fest makes that even easier."

Fiver Fest offers in Chichester can be found at Q Hair & Beauty, Closs & Hamblin, Sandra’s Cafe, Present Surprise, The Entertainer and more.

To see all offers, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk.