Greggs plans to move into new Chichester site

An application (21/03310/ADV) has been submitted to Chichester District Council on behalf of the bakery chain giant as the firm looks to open up in East Street.

The new site would be considerably bigger than the company's current shop in North Street and will take up the former site of Pret A Manger which closed last year.

Plans include two non-illuminated fascia signs, one non-illuminating projection sign and two 'digital promotional screen'. The latter being part of the company's drive to reduce its carbon footprint and paper wastage, it said.

Market Cross Chichester

The application was submitted earlier this month and a determination has been set for January 6 2022.