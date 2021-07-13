Here are pictures of Tangmere’s Co-op being given a makeover - and when it will re-open with a Post Office

Activity on the site of what was once the Bader Arms pub has been intense in the past week as workmen transform the interior to an even better village facility.

The old pub sign post now announces the Post Office as well as the store.

Tangmere Post Office will reopen at 1pm on Thursday, July 22 at Co-op Group Food, Malcolm Road.

Tangmere's village Co-op is undergoing refurbishment with the addition of a new Post Office. SUS-210713-083747001

At the same time, the Co-op itself will get a huge makeover.

The new Post Office location is 200 metres away from the previous branch at Tangmere Road, which closed with the shop in February 2019.

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at the new branch. It will be open seven days a week and will offer services, including; bill payments; cash withdrawals and foreign currency; postage; home shopping collections and returns.

Residents and small business customers are also able to access special delivery services, local collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, using a Post Office Card Account. They can send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Mike Ball, Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to restore a full-time Post Office to Tangmere, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm. This will offer 105 hours of Post Office services a week, including late evening and weekend opening, making it ‘convenient for customers to visit’.

A spokesperson added: “We are keen to restore services to this community, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

“Post Office is however looking for suggestions about specific aspects of the change, including specific feedback on accessibility.”