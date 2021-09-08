The Anglesey Arms, in Halnaker, has reopened after a £340K investment. It has been bought by independent pub operators Punch Pubs & Co, with management partners Shell and Dom Roberts taking the helm.

The investment has 'breathed new life into the pub, restoring its 'original charm and character' and enhancing many of its historic features.

Shel and Dom, who have reopened the pub 'with the help' of their dog Walter, said: "We are thrilled to be reopening the Anglesey Arms following this fantastic investment.

Shell and Dom Roberts have taking the helm at The Anglesey Arms

"Everything that makes this pub great has been enhanced, and it is now a real home from home for all of our guests.

"We're overwhelmed by the amazing response from our community, and we're so looking forward to continuing to get to know them all."

The Anglesey Arms now features a 'fusion of plush upholstered furniture', artwork centred around the 'area's rich history' and its retained original fireplaces.

A spokesperson for Punch Pubs & Co said: "Reclaimed timber meets exposed ceiling beams, plus plenty of country pub charm has made sure this beautiful venue matches the stunning Sussex landscape.

The Anglesey Arms' new dining room

"Its brand-new garden is the real showstopper. Settled in the Goodwood estate, the large outdoor space is newly landscaped and surrounded by wild foliage with rustic planters and festoon lighting.

"A mixture of comfortable seating offer guests the opportunity to bask in the sunshine or cosy up under the spectacular new stretch tent."

Operations director Robin Belither said it is an 'iconic pub' located at the 'heart of this beautiful hamlet'.

He added: "For many years, this business hasn't contributed enough to the local area, and we hope our investment, combined with Shel & Dom's leadership, will maximise the pub's historic features, creating a fantastic place for people to come together and reconnect.

The Anglesey Arms' new garden

"Its location on the Goodwood estate offers a unique experience, with a tranquil parkland surrounding accompanied by an electric atmosphere sparked by world-class motorsport, competitive horseracing, and fantastic seasonal events.

"We're delighted that this fantastic pub can truly offer something for everyone."