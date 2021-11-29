Home Bargains opens its doors in Chichester

Home Bargains opened its doors at their new store on Barnfield Drive in Chichester last weekend. SUS-211129-160804001

Home Bargains, on Barnfield Drive, opened its doors to the public on Saturday, November 27 after a £1 million investment.

The store has created 75 jobs for the local community with 80 staff overall being employed at the Chichester shop.

The Barnfield Drive shop hosts a wide range of products from household good, to confectionary and a whole host of festive ornaments and presents.

The store is also has a wide and varied section of fresh and frozen food

The shop also boasts an outdoor garden centre called GardenWorld at Home Bargains which houses a large variety of plants, outdoor décor and you can even pick out a Christmas tree to put in your house.

The Chichester store also donated £2,000 to local charity St. Wilfred’s Hospice which provides end of life care to anybody in the local community with a life limiting illness.

Laura Eastwood, Fundraising Manager at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice said “We are delighted to welcome Home Bargains to Chichester and thank them for their kind donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.