Hotel group has launched e-bike rides to explore countryside

Due to a number of months with no guests many hotels have diversified the services on offer.

One of which being the Historic Sussex Hotel group, which includes the Spread Eagle in Midhurst, Ockenden Manor in Cuckfield and Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping, it has partnered with Cycling for Softies to create Cycle Electric Sussex.

Sophie Tanner, from Historic Sussex Hotels, said: “We have always recognised the golden triangle that connects our three hotels and have been looking for a way to make this accessible to our guests.

Bignor Roman Villa

“The Sussex countryside is so beautiful and varied and the routes really highlight all that Sussex has to offer, from vineyards to seaside, rolling hills to polo fields.”

The three night tour includes bed & breakfast at each of the hotels, starting at Ockenden Manor, heading to Bailiffscourt and then on to The Spread Eagle. There is also a three course dinner at the hotel each evening.

Also included is three days e-bike hire, GPS routes and support from local destination manager provided by Cycling for Softies and luggage transferred between hotels.

On the final day there is a taxi from The Spread Eagle back to Ockenden Manor.

The cycle is 64kms from Cuckfield to Climping, which is about a 3.5 hours ride time, from Climping to Midhurst it is 41km which is approximately a 2.5 hour ride time.

Sophie said: “It is a really fabulous few days – a perfect combination of adventure, luxury and fresh air. They will feel like they’ve done some exercise but not too much and plenty of good food and wine.

“It is suitable for anyone who is confident on a bike and enjoys the outdoors, is relatively healthy and happy to explore under their own steam.”

Routes are pre-planned and largely off road, and support is on hand.

The legal minimum age for use of an e-bike in the UK is 14 years old – the tour is really aimed at older teens and adults. The max speed that an e-bike can achieve is 25km – after that the speed is all your own pedal-power.