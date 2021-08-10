At 35000 sq ft in size, including a warehouse, the site at Saltbox will operate 24/7 allowing Warburtons to deliver about 170,000 products to stores across the country within 12 hours every day, 364 days per year.

Warburtons is recruiting for 36 roles to help it develop a team of 108 who will support the depot’s operation. Roles available include driver positions including non-LGV development drivers, LGV C and LGV CE drivers, as well as a number of warehouse team members.

The Bognor Regis depot is the second distribution site to open as part of a £56m nationwide investment programme Warburtons is making in its manufacturing and distribution capabilities across the UK.

The investment programme will ensure the business continues to deliver fresh products that meet the nation’s ever-changing tastes.

The investment programme will see new sites developed in Banbury, Widnes and Bognor Regis, as well as site expansions at Newton Abbot, Port Talbot, Blackpool and Bristol.

The programme will involve no headcount reductions and will create 150 new jobs across the nation.

The opening of the Bognor Regis depot will lay down a solid platform for the future of Warburtons, the company said, enhancing its distribution capability, enable it to meet consumer demand and ensure it can successfully deliver its strategic customer partnerships.

Warburtons is a fifth-generation family business and is headquartered in Bolton.

The company has a network of 11 bakeries and 18 depots across the UK that give it unparalleled nationwide distribution capability and allows for the delivery of fresh bakery up and down the country.