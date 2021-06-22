Late owner of Chichester fish and chip shop remembered during anniversary celebrations - 'It was something he would have loved to have been involved in'

LA Fish manager Yoddi Papadamou paid tribute to his late father during the 40th anniversary celebrations today (Tuesday, June 22).

Adam Papadamou, a familiar face in the community, died aged 69 in November 2020. He had run the shop in The Hornet with his wife Elizabeth for 49 years.

Yoddi, one of Adam's four children, said the anniversary celebration was a 'very special moment', adding: "It's been a great turn-out.

LA Fish manager Yoddi Papadamou (left) and his mother Elizabeth (right), pictured with the new Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, John and Cherry Hughes. Photo: Steve Robards

"We are really pleased with how it's gone and we are hoping to raise lots of money for charity and also say thank you to everyone in Chichester for supporting us over the years.

"He [Adam] was the architect behind it all. Everyone has turned out for him, in his memory — thank you to everyone in Chichester."

Elizabeth added: "Everyone at LA Fish is working for nothing today. They are giving their time for the charity and helping us out as well.

"They are a great bunch of people and we are just carrying on my late husband's legacy."

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, John and Cherry Hughes, cut the ribbon to the event this afternoon.

Mr Hughes said: "LA Fish is my local fish and chip shop, as I'm from east Chichester.

"We have been using it ever since my kids were small. They have fed my children every week.

"They're 40-years-old and they are still there. It's brilliant to be here.

"It's not very often you see a mayor on the street with a bag of chips."

Mrs Hughes said the business does 'so much for the community', particularly the local boys club and Four Streets homeless charity.