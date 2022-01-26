Loss of Chichester pub garden area 'would be regrettable'

A Chichester pub has made plans to expand a conservatory into the pub's garden sparking a strong objection from city conservationists.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:53 am
The George and Dragon Inn in North Street hopes to rebuild and extend its conservatory to cover the wooden decking in the garden.

Plans were submitted after the owners of the grade II listed pub noticed the current structure was rotting and 'not fit for purpose' and would include the removal of existing timber and glazed conservatory and replaced with a larger conservatory with a flat roof.

The decked area is currently used for outdoor tables and seating.

Objecting to the plans last month, Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee said: "The Committee objects strongly to this application. This proposal constitutes over-development of the site and the loss of garden area would be regrettable.

"However, we would have no objection to rebuilding the conservatory on the original footprint."

Similar plans were made by the owners of the city pub six years ago in 2016.

A determination deadline has been set for Monday January 10.

What do you make of the plans? Get in touch: [email protected]

