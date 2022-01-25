Major Chichester retailer to close — here's what readers had to say

Jack Wills in North Street was sold in 2020 for £1.45m but now signs have appeared in the windows of the shop announcing that it will close next month.

Christine Hurry said: "Beautiful building, I'm just not really a massive [Jack Wills] fan..."

Nic Tangs Dunnaway didn't seem like he was a fan either, writing: "Great news, awful clothes."

Ann Clarke had different ideas for the site: "Maybe we can have a Zara now please? To be honest it should be TKMaxx going not this place."

Holly Davis said: "Lovely building should be used for something else — maybe a nice restaurant or something?"

Another who saw the site as a possible eatery was Catherine Lawrence who said: "Shame The Ivy Restaurant isn't going there, it would be more appropriate."

Louise Russell said: "Good! Never liked it. Totally inappropriate for that building. Turn it back into a Community Centre."

A number of other readers remembered when the site was used as community centre.

Alex Lane said: "I remember it as the Fern Leigh Centre. Showing my age now!"

Jonathan Bell asked: "Who remembers the youth discos held in the basement?"

In 2020 plans turn the building into and office building were approved.