Major Chichester retailer to close — here's what readers had to say
Observer readers have shared their views following the announcement that a city centre retailer would be closing down.
Jack Wills in North Street was sold in 2020 for £1.45m but now signs have appeared in the windows of the shop announcing that it will close next month.
Christine Hurry said: "Beautiful building, I'm just not really a massive [Jack Wills] fan..."
Nic Tangs Dunnaway didn't seem like he was a fan either, writing: "Great news, awful clothes."
Ann Clarke had different ideas for the site: "Maybe we can have a Zara now please? To be honest it should be TKMaxx going not this place."
Holly Davis said: "Lovely building should be used for something else — maybe a nice restaurant or something?"
Another who saw the site as a possible eatery was Catherine Lawrence who said: "Shame The Ivy Restaurant isn't going there, it would be more appropriate."
Louise Russell said: "Good! Never liked it. Totally inappropriate for that building. Turn it back into a Community Centre."
A number of other readers remembered when the site was used as community centre.
Alex Lane said: "I remember it as the Fern Leigh Centre. Showing my age now!"
Jonathan Bell asked: "Who remembers the youth discos held in the basement?"
In 2020 plans turn the building into and office building were approved.
