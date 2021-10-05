She said: “I have always wanted a job that involved dogs since a young age but chose a different path when I joined the ambulance since a year and a half ago.”

At the Wagg Club Tilly offers anything from a nail trim or a bath to a full groom for all types of dogs.

She said: “I love having the Wagg Club as I get to meet a range of different dogs who don’t always like coming to the groomers, but I aim to make the appointment as stress free as possible so they are happy to return.

Tilly at the Wagg Club

“It’s a very rewarding job when the owner is happy with the outcome of their dogs groom."

“A lot of puppies would be having puppy intro appointments to get used to the grooming environment, especially dogs like cockapoos.,” she said. “I have been incredibly lucky to have a full time job in the ambulance service alongside my dog grooming business, financially I lost out on money that I would normally feed back into my business.

“I can understand how hard the pandemic has been on other grooming businesses throughout the first and second wave, it has been super tough.

“I missed a lot of business throughout the pandemic and felt that I needed to play catch up.”