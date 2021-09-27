The British Heart Foundation, on North Street, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, September 11.

Angie Vidler, regional manager, said the shop had been running for 14 years.

She added: "We did not take this decision lightly, as the shop team and volunteers at the shop worked so hard to keep the store going.

"However, in recent times the shop has seen a reduction in both customer spend and footfall and we couldn’t see this improving.

"We would like to thank all of the amazing staff, volunteers, customers and donors who have supported the shop since it opened in 2007."