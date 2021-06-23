Museum banners given a new lease of life

The team at the museum approached Georgina Smith of Alice of Arundel when they realised their 50th anniversary promotional banners would not be used due to events being cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

Ilona Harris, commercial manager, said: “The idea of making something useful out of what you have, to reuse and recycle, is something we’re all trying to do.

“It also fits so well with the people whose history the museum represents. Rural communities had to work with what they had at hand and turn it into what they needed. With our newly reopened museum shop, we’re reflecting the values and ethos of the museum, representing the weald region and showcasing real skill and craft makers.

The bags created by Georgina

“Working with Alice of Arundel ties all of these things together. We’re working in partnership with an independent, micro maker who’s using her talents and skills to make something beautiful, practical and utterly unique. ”

Georgina of Alice of Arundel specialises in handmade accessories, clothing and bespoke designs and was keen to use her creative talents to turn the museum’s concept into reality.

She said: “I have loved the opportunity to take on a sustainable project and work with one of my favourite local attractions to upcycle their vinyl banners. Over the past year my work focus has mainly been creating facemasks, so to work on a creative project of this nature, based around repurposing of the museums material - feels like a significant move back towards normality”

Each bag has been handcrafted by Georgia into one-of-a-kind designs including tote bags, weekend bags, sports bags as well as smaller bags suitable for toiletries and cosmetics and prices start at just £13.50 and will be available to purchase from the gift shop and online wealddown.co.uk/shop