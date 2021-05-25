National retailer to close Chichester store

Wickes is set to close its branch in Barnfield Drive, Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

The national chain said it is working closely with staff at the Barnfield Drive store to 'fiind alternative roles' within the business.

The company added that it is doing 'everything we can' to ensure that colleagues are supported 'during this uncertain time'.

A Wickes spokesperson added: "We can confirm that our Chichester store is to close.