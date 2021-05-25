National retailer to close Chichester store
Home improvement retailer Wickes has confirmed that its Chichester branch is set to close.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 5:01 pm
The national chain said it is working closely with staff at the Barnfield Drive store to 'fiind alternative roles' within the business.
The company added that it is doing 'everything we can' to ensure that colleagues are supported 'during this uncertain time'.
A Wickes spokesperson added: "We can confirm that our Chichester store is to close.
"With three other Wickes stores located at Bognor Regis, Havant and Littlehampton, together with our online offering, Wickes customers will continue to be well served in the local area."