New salon to open in Chichester

Beauty Secrets will move into the former site of Country Style furniture shop in The Hornet at the end of January 2022.

The company has three other sites in Horsham, Hove and Godalming and aims to 'meet customers expectations, then exceed them', according to owner Karen Thompson.

Karen said she and her team are 'excited' to open their doors in the new year.

The Hornet

"It's amazing," she told this newspaper , "This is something we have been looking for in Chichester for many years. We have always have always had a passion to come to the area.

"It been a family run business for 36 years and we grew up around the Bognor area and I went to school in Chichester.

"We are really excited about it and it has been a long journey what with the pandemic in the middle."

"The plan is that we concentrate on face. We have a lot of expertise within the company.

"We also have really strong links with Chichester College and we are going to be bringing employment to the area."