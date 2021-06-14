‘Phenomenal’ turn-out at Felpham’s first farmers’ market - In pictures

The organiser of Felpham’s first farmer’s market said she was ‘so thrilled’ by the turn-out on Saturday (June 12).

Businesswoman, and local resident, Rachel Higbee organised the farmers’ market, in a bid to boost local trade.

Rachel Higbee: “It was just unbelievable. The queue was stretching forever, down the road and into the village.

“The stall holders were overwhelmed, they sold out of everything really. It was a great success.

“The fish man sold out of fresh crabs within half an hour.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere. It really brought the community together.”

Rachel said the event meant Felpham was ‘far busier’ than on a usual Saturday, bringing ‘increased trade’ to other village shops.

Town crier Jane Smith, who attended the event, said: “Lovely morning at Felpham’s first farmers market today.

“It was great to see so many people supporting this local event. I saw lots of lovely friends and met some very nice people.”

The market will take place at Felpham Village Hall on the second Saturday of each month from 9am until 1pm. Read more here

