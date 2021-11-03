Plans revealed for empty Chichester shop

The former site of a popular Chichester wine merchants could become an estate agents, if plans go ahead.

Cubitt and West has submitted a planning application to install signage at 53 North Street, the former site of Henning's Wine Merchants.

The plans were submitted last month and seek approval for Chichester District Council for a new fascia sign and a hanging sign outside the shop.

A decision is yet to be made but a determination deadline has been set for December 7.

Cubitt and West currently operates in East Street but has made plans to move offices.

Henning's Wine Merchants shuts its doors for the last time in June this year after being unable to renew a its lease with the landlord.