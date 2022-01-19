Popular Chinese restaurant near Chichester announces closure

Beijing Palace, in Main Road, Nutbourne, made the sad announcement on Facebook last night stating that it would close on Saturday, January 29.

The statement said the closure was to do with 'skill shortages' in the industry and that the restaurant had hoped to operate for 'another couple of years' but said circumstances meant it had to shut sooner.

Management made alluded to a reopening in February as it announced a 'rebrand as Mamawu'.

Beijing Palace in Main Road, Nutbourne

The statement read: "It is with great regret that I have to inform you that the Beijing Palace will close its doors for the last time on Saturday 29 January 2022 due to skill shortages in the Chinese Restaurant industry.

"Below are pictures of Ping Chan, Maria Chan, Ken Hang, Fung Hang who were the founders of China Restaurant in 1976 (Emsworth) which later moved to Nutbourne in 1995 becoming Beijing Palace.

"Ping Chan was the Head Chef of both restaurants while Ken was the Manager who looked after all our lovely customers with Maria.

"We were hoping to keep their legacy going for another couple of years however circumstances have changed these plans.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our fantastic customers dating back to 1976 for your loyalty and lovely memories.

"I hope that the new chapter will bring even bigger and better memories for all our customers when we rebrand as Mamawu in February 2022.

"Please come for a takeaway before we close!"