Post Office opens brand new branch in Chichester

The Millfield Close Post Office will be open seven days a week

As part of an 'exciting modernisation and investment programme' across the Post Office network, a new branch opened at the One Stop store on Millfield Close.

The Millfield Close Post Office offers customers a 'wide range of services', from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of banking services, including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new branch offers customers a 'wide range of services', from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items

The Post Office will be open seven days a week: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 5pm; and Sunday: 9am – 2pm.

"This offers customers over 55 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit," a spokesperson said.

"The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.

"The new branch joins branches at Melbourne Road, Chichester and Summersdale bringing vital services to the area."

The new Post Office branch has opened as part of an 'exciting modernisation and investment programme'

Graham Brander, Post Office provision lead, said he is confident that the new branches will ensure that people in this area of Chichester 'have easy access to our services'.

He added: "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.