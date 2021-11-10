Primark refuses to comment on Chichester branch

For years there has been speculation over whether the fashion retail giant has its eyes set on opening a new branch in the city, but attempts to confirm this have been unfruitful.

In 2018, following the closure of House of Fraser in West Street, Primark again refused to make a comment.

The Market Cross in Chichester

So now, with a number of large retailers moving around within the city, we decided to put it to Primark once again on behalf of our readers.

A Primark spokesperson told us: “We continually review opportunities for expansion of the Primark business however, as you'd expect, we don't comment on speculation about where or when we might open our next stores.”

Observer readers have called for a Primark store to open in the city time and time again.

The nearest stores for Chichester residents include Portsmouth, Brighton, Crawley, Southampton and Winchester.

Following the closure of Next in East Street, it became apparent that another clothing giant, New Look, was about to move in.

New Look closed its former East Street store on last month but this came after a planning application was submitted, requesting permission to install signage at The Corn Exchange — a Grade II listed building.

A planning application also suggests that Sports Direct would be looking to move into the former New Look site.

Another high street giant, Russell and Bromley, shut its doors and works are ongoing inside the building.