Pubs and restaurants welcome customers indoors in Chichester

As per the easing of lockdown restrictions, pubs, bars and restaurants across Chichester have been able to welcome customers inside again for the first time in months.

We spoke to managers, owners and customers about what is has been like to enjoy their favourite tipples and treats inside some of the city's venues today (Monday, May 17).

Dan Bullock, general manager of Purchases, said: "It has been absolutely fantastic. It's filled me with confidence for the rest of the year and seeing all of our lovely customers inside again. It's lovely to have them all back.

"It's amazing to have all the drinkers, the diners, and our hotel open for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Fred and Joan Hammond popped in to enjoy a beer and a glass of wine at the Purchase's bar.

Fred said of being back indoors: "It is absolutely fantastic."

Joan echoed his thoughts, adding: "It's been absolutely lovely to be back inside and all the staff are lovely."

Sharon Lane travelled from Winchester to meet five friends for a birthday lunch in Purchases, North Street.

She said: "[My husband] and I come here a lot but we love this restaurant and it is our friends 40th birthday and this is where we chose to take him."

Giving her thoughts on being able to sit inside a restaurant again, Sharon said: "It is as near to what we would want life to be. We are dressed because we are indoors."

Emma Lewis said: "It's everything we miss. Our food's not going to get cold. We don't have to get really dressed up because we are sitting outside and getting covered up in fur coats and stuff."

Charlotte Minchell, from Portsmouth, is the general manager at Bangerz and Burgerz which opened in South Street earlier this year.

New restaurant to open in ChichesterShe said: "It has been so busy — it's been really good. People have massively enjoyed seeing us in town and it has been really.

"It's the first time we have been able to have people inside so it has been so nice. Chichester has been really welcoming to us and the whole town has been amazing to us.

"It was horrible weather this morning so we were relieved that everyone was allowed to be inside.

"It's great to be open."

Another new-comer to the South Street hospitality scene is Lime Squeezy, which opened its doors for the very first time today.

Owner, Pranee Laurillard, said: "Today is just what I would like it to be. Not too hectic and everything is new. They are all new staff and a brand-new system that we have never used anywhere else in our previous business.

"There has been a lot to learn each week as we go as well so it has been good. It will get smoother and smoother. The outside has been a bit cold and wet and so customers have been sitting inside and they all love the decor and have been saying it is nice, glowing, clean and it is beautiful.

"They love the food, so far the feedback about the food has been brilliant so those two main things I am very happy about.

"One of the customers has been a real fan since Giggling Squid and has been following us on Instagram and he came and gave us support.

"It's nice to be back her to open another business here and I want to say thank you to all the locals who have given us support."

Julia Potter and her daughter Caitlyn, from Bosham, were visiting Lime Squeezy to celebrate Caitlyn having passing her driving test in the morning.

"We have eaten out a couple of times [before today] but not a great deal. It's lovely to be sitting inside.