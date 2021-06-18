Selsey businessman purchases land to prevent resubmission of gypsy and traveller site plans

Checkatrade founder Kevin Byrne has purchased Plot D1, at Ellis Square, Manor Road, which was the subject of plans for a private gypsy and traveller caravan site last year.

These plans were rejected after 200 objections were submitted by residents in the community.

Mr Byrne, whose family also owns the nearby Thrive Selsey health and wellness centre, was concerned about the impact a possible traveller site would have on his business.

Kevin Byrne's family owns Thrive Selsey health and wellness centre

He said: "Although the initial application was rejected it was always a possibility they could have continued to push for approval.

"There are many business and residents close to this land. We thought it [was] in everyone’s best interest not to take the risk of this application being pushed through.

"The only way we could achieve this with 100 per cent certainty was to buy the land.

"We are very pleased to say this has now been achieved and the land is secure."

Mr Byrne told the Observer that it was 'a bit of shock' when the application was submitted last year, adding: "There were more objections than the council has had in a long time. Businesses were really worried.

"I was thinking who is going to do something about this?

"I've also got a property that backs onto Manor Lane. I was thinking it's going to devalue everything.

"Apart from half an acre on the right hand side, I own the whole strip now so it's completely safe from anything like this."

The businessman is now considering possible uses for the four and a half acre strip of land.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what to do with it," he said.

"I have seriously looked at a community swimming pool to go with the gym but the early indications are that it's just not feasible.

"It will be about a two and a half million pound bill and the running costs are huge. When you've got 5,000 houses in Selsey, I just don't think there's going to be enough people using it, which is a bit sad really.

"I think that's off the table but there's other things I'm considering."

Another option is to use the land for 'affordable housing' but that would require a change of use application, as the site is designated for business and industrial use.