Sussex hotel announces sudden closure

The Cisswood House Hotel at Lower Beeding has said that it has ceased trading.

Its managing company - Royel Hotels - says it is taking steps to place the company into voluntary liquidation.

In an announcement on its website, Cisswood House Hotel says: “As a result of the ongoing Covid pandemic and the continuing level of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron outbreak, we must sadly confirm that Royel Hotels UK Ltd, which manages Cisswood House Hotel, has had to cease trading and steps are being taken to place the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.”

The Cisswood House Hotel has announced it has ceased trading

A firm of insolvency practitioners has been appointed ‘to assist in the process.’

The hotel group adds: “RHUL are enormously grateful to everyone for their support during this difficult time.”