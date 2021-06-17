Tangmere Post Office to reopen in new location

The new Post Office will open at the Co-op store on Malcolm Road, Tangmere. Photo: Google Street View

Tangmere Post Office will reopen at 1pm on Thursday, July 22 at Co-op Group Food, Malcolm Road.

The new location is 200 metres away from the previous branch at Tangmere Road, which closed with the shop in February 2019.

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at the new branch. It will be open seven days a week and will offer services, including; bill payments; cash withdrawals and foreign currency; postage; home shopping collections and returns.

Residents and small business customers are also able to access special delivery services, local collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, using a Post Office Card Account. They can send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Mike Ball, Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to restore a full-time Post Office to Tangmere, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm. This will offer 105 hours of Post Office services a week, including late evening and weekend opening, making it 'convenient for customers to visit'.

A spokesperson added: "We are keen to restore services to this community, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

"Post Office is however looking for suggestions about specific aspects of the change, including specific feedback on accessibility."

Feedback on the move can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk, with the branch code 402458, until Thursday, July 15.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33