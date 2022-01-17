The Ivy: Chichester residents share views on latest change to plans

In September last year it was revealed that the upmarket restaurant chain had made plans to open a site in Chichester.

In the original plans (21/03118/FUL) The Ivy hoped to have 12 tables and 36 seats on East Street but following an objection from West Sussex County Council's Highways department, the number of seats has been reduced to just 12.

Works are underway at the proposed site of The Ivy in East Street

Reacting to the news, Observer readers took to social media to share their views.

Adnan Ramay said: "Good decision. It can make the small shops around it quite invisible especially on market days.

They added: "Why one shop can have plenty of pavement space and others can’t even put a sign outside?"

Val Allen asked: "Seriously what’s the matter with the Highways department? How lovely would it be to sit out side and admire the cross etc. The streets should be full of tables outside in the summer."

Richard Walker said: "Don't get why Chichester Highways are blocking tables outside when the markets block the whole street every Wednesday and whenever there's a farmers market or other such special.

"Get the centre of Chichester working and more like Hove or Brighton before it dies."

Neil Wingham suggested that 'creative thinking' was needed to help the city centre thrive, suggesting: "Let all eateries and coffee shops out onto the street like they do in other countries.

"Set some criteria of what they can have outside and move the market somewhere else as it affects shop trade anyway.

"Maybe move back to the cattle market carpark where it was successful for many years."

James Wright asked: "Why make it difficult for them? They could have pulled out and left a shop empty for years.

"For the sake of a few tables outside get a grip seriously, as long as its not to narrow then why not?"