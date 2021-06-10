West Wittering Beach sold out for weekend
Parking spaces at West Wittering Beach are now fully booked for this weekend.
Visitors without a valid booking are asked not to travel to the beach on Saturday, June 12 or Sunday, June 13, as parking spaces are sold out.
"Please do not travel to the beach and try to access the car park without a valid booking, as you will be turned away," a spokesperson for the beach said.
"There is no other parking in the area.
"In order to keep emergency access clear, there is no dropping off or picking up."
The West Wittering Estate announced on April 27 that its pre-paid parking system was to be made permanent to ‘control visitor numbers, promote safety and protect the environment and local community’.
Visitors who wish to book online parking must visit the JustPark app or website and select West Wittering Beach from the choice of locations. You can then select the day you wish to travel to the site.