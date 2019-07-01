Crane Street pub: Support builds up for new Chichester venue plan

Support has been pouring in for a plan for a new watering hole in the city centre.

Plans were submitted last month for a change of use at the former vintage clothing shop in Crane Street, Chichester.

Chichester BID has supported the application.

A spokesman said: "We feel that the addition of this new business will add to Crane Street's retail and hospitality offering, increasing its appeal to the public and therefor supporting footfall to neighbouring businesses.

"This new independent venture will assist Chichester's night time economy by adding another specialist drinking establishment into the mix.

"We encourage the occupation of vacant shops such as 9 Crane Street by relevant new businesses that will add interest to the street, and compliment the existing offering."

A decision was due on the plan by June 26 but has now been pushed back to July 26 due to outstanding consultation responses.

Chichester City Council objected to the application but was outnumbered with nearly three times more comments in support of the plan.

Business owner Lucy Legg-Willis said a drinking establishment would be 'a welcome asset to Crane Street'.

"As a business owner in the vicinity we would very welcome and support this venture which we feel would bring further life to this part of Chichester as well as compliment our business and encourage further footfall and dwell time to the street," she said.

Marcus French, also on Crane Street, said: "Crane Street is home to many hard working and dedicated independent traders who are trying to make this a destination for visitors to Chichester and this will certainly help to put it firmly on the map.

"The choice if use is a perfect fit for the street, complementing its barbers, cafés, hobby shops and boutiques. It is, one could say, a missing part of the jigsaw.

"It will help to create a buzz in the street, and increase the footfall which is somewhat lacking. As pubs are becoming ore and more gentrifies, it is exciting to have the prospect of an independent home grown establishment owned and run by local entrepreneurs with the community very much in mind.

"I wholeheartedly support this application."