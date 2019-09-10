Distribution company’s move to Chichester Business Park to support 50 jobs

A family-run logistics company is moving to Chichester Business Park at Tangmere, supporting ‘upwards of 50 jobs’.

JRP Distribution Ltd, an automotive distribution company, is set to relocate to one of two new industrial units at the business park from its existing base in Shoreham.

The 19-acre business park is already home to occupiers including Philips Respironics, Carte Blanche, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Leki Aviation.

Robin Dickens from property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton said: “The letting to JRP is a strong market indicator of the acute lack of new stock along the A27 between Chichester and Brighton.

“The availability of prime buildings has been critically low for some time now and high-quality developments such as Chichester Business Park are finally meeting the demand among occupiers.

“The strategic location by the A27, coupled with Chichester’s attractive employment and lifestyle profile, means we are expecting very high levels of interest in the second unit.

“We expect the new development, once fully occupied, to support upwards of 50 jobs and this is a further boost to the Chichester economy.”