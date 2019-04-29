East Wittering restaurant announces re-opening with 'fresh twist'

A restaurant in East Wittering will re-open with a 'fresh twist' after being closed for the past six months.

Restaurant manager Pippa Grundy said the restaurant, called Three Veg, would offer a 'fresh twist on an old favourite'. She said: "We have had so many responses online. It has been amazingly heartwarming."

Pippa and her partner Craig Holden both met while in Australia and began to run a restaurant together there before taking on the job in

Owner Dave Skinner set up Samphire nine years ago but after growing 'exponentially' the restaurant started to over complicate things 'it wasn’t just cooking from the heart', he said.

The restaurant closed in September last year but while trying to sell the restaurant, Dave crossed paths with Pippa and Craig.

In a social media post, Dave said: "Fast forward to Feb 2019 and I receive a call from a chef, fresh back from Sydney, new to the area and intrigued by our closed doors. After meeting someone with the raw enthusiasm for my restaurant that had been lacking, it all began to fall into place. Throw in their other half, a home-grown Witterings’ restaurant manager and boom — we have a team!

"We’ve gone back to our roots, looking at the simple ingredients & simplicity of starting a local restaurant. Our ideas have stemmed from our customers, as well as us, and we will be working around the clock to make it happen. We feel that we’ve come up with a lovely, transparent, low impact menu that is on trend, but is actually how many of us eat or aspire to eat.

"The heart and soul of Samphire will never change. We are thrilled to be opening our doors again in time for Summer and welcoming in new and old faces."

The restaurant will open on Friday (May 3) and will focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes with 'no lack of imagination' but will still offer fish meat and dairy as add-ons.