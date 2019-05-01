Family-run ice cream parlour opens in Bognor Regis

A family-run ice cream and dessert parlour has opened in Bognor.

Sweet Flamingo opened in Place St Maur Square, Belmont Street, on Good Friday (April 19) and owner Amanda Gray said she is ‘so excited to see the parlour develop’.

She added: “We have looked at opening a parlour for a while now and when the opportunity and right venue came up we went for it.

“We went away on a course to learn how to make gelato and create great flavours, we now make this on our premises ourselves. We are pleased to offer everyone fresh homemade treats.

“We currently have four people working here and we’ve created some part time jobs.

“We will be looking at employing two or three more people when we have established ourselves.”

Amanda confirmed the parlour offers dairy free and vegan options.

She added: "We offer pancakes, waffles, sundaes, cones, hot puddings, tea, coffee and homemade cakes. We have brought back the brown derby and created some freakshakes and deluxe hot chocolates.

“We can make lots of various flavours so we will always have a great selection for you to enjoy.

“Any questions please do not hesitate to find us on Facebook and contact us.”