Fashion retailer to open in Chichester's former New Look site

Cruise, which stocks brands from Adidas to Armani, has listed Chichester as the site of one of its stores - but where is it?

While the high-end fashion store is yet to arrive in the city, a planning application has been submitted for Unit 2, 48 East Street, the former home of New Look, which shut its doors in October.

East Street

The application was submitted earlier this month and ends speculation about what could fill the space of the old New Look store.

It asks Chichester District Council for permission to put in new illuminated signage at the front and the rear of the shop.